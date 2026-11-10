Assam CM Promises Major Development Push for Laharighat

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently addressed a massive public rally in the minority-dominated Laharighat Legislative Assembly Constituency, promising comprehensive development and urging residents to place their trust in the BJP for the constituency’s future.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government would work tirelessly over the next four years to ensure the all-round development of Laharighat ahead of the 2031 Assembly elections. He appealed to the people to support the BJP for the long term, asserting that the Congress had become incapable of governing the country and alleging that the constituency had witnessed inadequate development during the party’s tenure.

Dr Sarma urged the people to maintain their faith in the BJP, stating that the party was committed to bringing sustained progress and improving the quality of life in the constituency. He also encouraged residents to regularly listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme to stay informed about various Central and State government welfare schemes and development initiatives.

Referring to the recent political developments in the constituency, the Chief Minister said that several Zilla Parishad and Panchayat representatives from Laharighat had joined the BJP, motivated by the party’s development-oriented agenda.

Announcing key infrastructure projects, CM Dr Sarma promised the construction of a 20-kilometre road connecting Moirabari and Bhuragaon under the Asom Mala Scheme, which he said would significantly improve road connectivity and boost economic activities in the region.

To encourage sports and youth development, the Chief Minister also announced that a mini stadium would be built in Laharighat to identify and nurture sporting talent from the locality.