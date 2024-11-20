Assam CM Reaffirms Commitment To Child Welfare On World Children’s Day

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Children’s Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s dedication to creating a safe and supportive environment for children’s growth and development.

Celebrated globally under UNICEF’s initiative, the day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and emphasizes the universal importance of safeguarding children’s rights.

The Assam government has rolled out several initiatives aimed at enhancing children’s well-being. The Assam government has launched a number of programs to improve the welfare of children. These include playgrounds, child care centres, and educational facilities that have been upgraded to promote holistic development.