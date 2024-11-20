Assam CM Reaffirms Commitment To Child Welfare On World Children’s Day

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Children’s Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s dedication to creating a safe and supportive environment for children’s growth and development.
Celebrated globally under UNICEF’s initiative, the day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and emphasizes the universal importance of safeguarding children’s rights.
The Assam government has rolled out several initiatives aimed at enhancing children’s well-being. The Assam government has launched a number of programs to improve the welfare of children. These include playgrounds, child care centres, and educational facilities that have been upgraded to promote holistic development.
Notable initiatives like the Nijut Moina Asoni campaign have significantly reduced child marriages, and academic success is promoted by the Banikanta Kakati Award, which gives two-wheelers to deserving students.
In keeping with its commitment, the Assam Police's Shishu Mitra Programme has been instrumental in promoting awareness of the rights and protection of children. The state's emphasis on creating a better future for its youngest residents is reflected in these multifaceted efforts.
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma urged people all over the world to pay attention to children's well-being in light of changing social issues. In order to create a progressive society, he emphasized the significance of putting children's needs first. "If we ensure that they thrive and reach their full potential, a better world for all children is possible," he added.