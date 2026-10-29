Assam CM Reviews Progress of ₹50-Crore Tinsukia Auditorium Amid Massive Urban Makeover

Tinsukia: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of the highly anticipated 1,000-seat state-of-the-art public auditorium in Tinsukia, evaluating its physical progress alongside senior district officials.

The modern auditorium, being built with a targeted state grant of ₹50 crore, is poised to become the district's premier cultural hub for large-scale conventions, public gatherings, and administrative conferences. During his review at the site, the Chief Minister instructed the engineering teams and administrative officers to ensure top-tier execution and timely completion of the landmark project.

This site inspection marks a pivotal component of the Chief Minister's high-profile two-day development tour of Upper Assam. The visit underscores a historic transition for a district once plagued by insurgency. "A region once deeply affected by violence is now a region ushering in trade, development, and social harmony," Sarma stated, emphasizing the state's remarkable peace-driven economic turnaround.

Beyond the auditorium, the Assam government has unveiled a sweeping urban transformation framework for Tinsukia. The Chief Minister announced a massive one-time financial allocation of ₹200 crore dedicated solely to fixing local road networks and heavily upgrading the town's drainage infrastructure.

Further major initiatives reviewed or announced during the tour include an integrated District Commissioner’s Office, a multi-level car parking facility, an inter-state bus terminus (ISBT), and extensive upgrades to the Kachujan Stadium.

The administration also launched the digital citizen-service application 'Samagra Seva' alongside ₹8 crore worth of urban parks and playground rejuvenation projects, signaling an aggressive push toward creating a thoroughly modernized municipal ecosystem in Upper Assam.