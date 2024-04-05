Assam CM Sarma Issues Legal Notice to The Indian Express

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a legal notice to The Indian Express, claiming they defamed him in a report they published on April 2, 2024.

These reports raised serious doubts about Sarma’s integrity, insinuating his involvement in corruption scandals and questionable political maneuverings.

The prime reason for the contention is the accusation that CM Sarma was somehow involved in the controversial Sarada Chit Fund Scam. However, the legal notice strongly denies the claim.

As per the document, the CM released on X, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has never accused him in the case, they have only listed him as a witness.