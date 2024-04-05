Assam CM Sarma Issues Legal Notice to The Indian Express

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a legal notice to The Indian Express, claiming they defamed him in a report they published on April 2, 2024.
These reports raised serious doubts about Sarma’s integrity, insinuating his involvement in corruption scandals and questionable political maneuverings.
The prime reason for the contention is the accusation that CM Sarma was somehow involved in the controversial Sarada Chit Fund Scam. However, the legal notice strongly denies the claim.
As per the document, the CM released on X, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has never accused him in the case, they have only listed him as a witness.
This difference in roles is important and highlights a key difference from The Indian Express story. It aims to show that CM Sarma is not involved in any criminal activities.
The notice also looks back at CM Sarma’s political journey, noting his switch from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August 2015.
It rejects suggestions that he changed parties for opportunistic reasons or to seek legal protection, instead portraying his decision as a principled stance due to the difference in ideology with the INC leadership and its policies at the time.
Regarding another issue, the legal notice defends CM Sarma against any suggestions of wrongdoing in the Louis Berger bribery case. It states that investigation agencies have confirmed he was not involved.
In a more general accusation of irresponsible journalism, CM Sarma’s legal team criticizes The Indian Express for what they believe is a deliberate act of defamation.
They claim the article lacked factual basis and good intentions. The publication is accused of not conducting proper research which has harmed the Chief Minister’s reputation in public and political circles.
The situation suggests that there may be a legal battle ahead, as CM Sarma’s team is demanding The Indian Express take immediate corrective actions. This highlights the complex relationship between power, politics, and media.
This legal fight follows an investigative report by The Indian Express. The report looked closely at 25 politicians who joined the BJP, implying that investigations into them were hindered after they switched parties.
