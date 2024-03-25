Assam: CM Sarma Meets AGP Leaders; Plans for Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Assam Gana Parishad leaders in their office.
He was accorded a grand welcome by AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other senior party leaders and workers.
During the meeting, the CM expressed his faith in the BJP and its allies and expected significant wins. The AGP, an important ally of the NDA and part of the BJP-led government is preparing for the elections.
The Chief Minister estimated the winning margins for different areas, like 2-2.5 lakh votes in Jorhat, 2.5-3 lakh in Barpeta, and 2.5 lakh in Kokrajhar.
CM Sarma also hinted that Congress leaders might switch to the BJP before the assembly elections and stressed the significance of indigenous communities in Assam.
Addressing them, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The poll bugle is beginning to blow in the state. Our five allied parties—BJP, AGP, UPPL, Rabha Joutho Mancha, and Ganashakti Assam. We will all carry out our responsibilities collectively. This time, the elections will be for development and progress. We will establish India as a Vishwaguru on the global stage. We will take the slogan of development to the people, which can be stated as ‘politics for development’ in PM Modi’s language.”
He also gave a boost to party workers of the BJP, AGP, and UPPL working in the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
The CM, after the announcement of the poll schedule, went out of Guwahati for the first time to meet party workers and boost the tempo for the poll campaign.
He visited Chirang and Bongaigaon districts in the daytime today and met with party workers of the BJP, AGP, and UPPL. He exhorted them to work together for the alliance by carrying out a spirited campaign.
