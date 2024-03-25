Assam: CM Sarma Meets AGP Leaders; Plans for Lok Sabha Polls

The Chief Minister estimated the winning margins for different areas, like 2-2.5 lakh votes in Jorhat, 2.5-3 lakh in Barpeta, and 2.5 lakh in Kokrajhar.

CM Sarma also hinted that Congress leaders might switch to the BJP before the assembly elections and stressed the significance of indigenous communities in Assam.

Addressing them, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The poll bugle is beginning to blow in the state. Our five allied parties—BJP, AGP, UPPL, Rabha Joutho Mancha, and Ganashakti Assam. We will all carry out our responsibilities collectively. This time, the elections will be for development and progress. We will establish India as a Vishwaguru on the global stage. We will take the slogan of development to the people, which can be stated as ‘politics for development’ in PM Modi’s language.”