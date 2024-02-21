Assam CM Sarma Says Sandeshkali Will Be Downfall of Mamata Banerjee, TMC

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed serious concern about the situation in West Bengal, stating that Sandeshkhali could lead to the downfall of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Criticizing the treatment of journalists, CM Sarma stated that those attempting to expose the real situation are being arrested.

In response to the BJP's accusations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and numerous women reporting harassment in Sandeshkhali, Biswa Sarma remarked that the situation in Bengal is dire and even journalists attempting to reveal the truth are being arrested and the incidents that occurred in Sandeshkhali is unimaginable.