Assam CM Sarma Says Sandeshkali Will Be Downfall of Mamata Banerjee, TMC

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed serious concern about the situation in West Bengal, stating that Sandeshkhali could lead to the downfall of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Criticizing the treatment of journalists, CM Sarma stated that those attempting to expose the real situation are being arrested.
In response to the BJP's accusations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and numerous women reporting harassment in Sandeshkhali, Biswa Sarma remarked that the situation in Bengal is dire and even journalists attempting to reveal the truth are being arrested and the incidents that occurred in Sandeshkhali is unimaginable.
Expressing confidence in the legal system, CM Sarma emphasized that the law would follow its due course in addressing the situation.
He further stated that such atrocities against women were all known by the state government as it was a open syndicate. This has now been revealed to the country.
He also cautioned that a government committing such atrocities would face consequences and would not remain in power for long.
Earlier on Monday, the police in West Bengal arrested a journalist in Sandeshkhali who was associated with Republic TV.
Following the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP), instructing him to submit a report within two weeks regarding the unlawful arrest of the journalist.
The complainant, who is also the wife of the journalist in question, alleged that she has no access to him and is worried about his well-being, stated the NHRC. She further claimed that this incident was an attempt to silence the media in West Bengal through coercion and intimidation.
Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India also released a statement regarding the arrest of the journalist in West Bengal.
Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has been embroiled in turmoil for weeks due to allegations of sexual violence against women and land grabbing by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.
