Meghalaya: Govt Determined To Resolve Boundary Issue With Assam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister on Tuesday restated his government’s commitment to resolve the ongoing complexity of the inter-state boundary issue with Assam once and for all.
The announcement came after opposition Congress MLA Charles Marngnar moved a motion regarding the issues faced by the people in disputed areas on day 3 of the Meghalaya Assembly.
He stated that the government had asked the Assam government to intervene in withdrawing the FIR filed against four villagers. This was about the incident where a foundation stone was destroyed at Jatalong village under Block-II, following the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's direction.
CM Sangma also pledged to address illegal tax collection within Meghalaya territory.
He stressed the importance of a collective effort and a positive approach to resolving these issues. Regarding the Jatalong incident, he clarified that the FIR was lodged by the ranger of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), not the Assam government.
This sparked a discussion process in which, the Chief Minister was personally approached with a plea to amicably resolve such issues and prevent further escalation. The Chief Minister agreed and promised to examine the matter.
The chief minister further stated that the funds for development along the border have been increased, and the government is giving necessary attention to ensure that the projects are not hampered.
He also said that it is important to recognize that these are sensitive areas and things must be handled on a case-by-case basis. Everything cannot be expected to proceed smoothly or be resolved quickly, as things are moving in the right direction.
Earlier in March 2022, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma signed a historic agreement for a closure in six disputed areas in the first phase in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
ALSO WATCH: