Meghalaya: Govt Determined To Resolve Boundary Issue With Assam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister on Tuesday restated his government’s commitment to resolve the ongoing complexity of the inter-state boundary issue with Assam once and for all.

The announcement came after opposition Congress MLA Charles Marngnar moved a motion regarding the issues faced by the people in disputed areas on day 3 of the Meghalaya Assembly.

He stated that the government had asked the Assam government to intervene in withdrawing the FIR filed against four villagers. This was about the incident where a foundation stone was destroyed at Jatalong village under Block-II, following the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's direction.

CM Sangma also pledged to address illegal tax collection within Meghalaya territory.