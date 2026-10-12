Assam CM Says 57,000 Families Identified for Flood Compensation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has successfully identified 57,000 families eligible for flood compensation across the worst-hit eastern districts.

The state machinery completed a series of comprehensive, door-to-door field surveys to ensure no genuine victim is left out of the rehabilitation drive.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister confirmed that verified survey data detailing the extensive infrastructural and property damages in three key districts will be dispatched to the Central Government within the next two days. The state expects a swift release of central funds to bolster ongoing financial aid distribution.

The announcement comes amidst escalating political friction in the state. Opposition Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has been staging an indefinite sit-in on the Assembly premises, demanding enhanced relief payouts of ₹10 lakh per family.

Dismissing the protests as "politically motivated," Sarma countered that families have already been systematically informed of their exact direct benefit transfer (DBT) entitlements based on scientific damage assessments.

The state government, which previously rolled out initial relief packages of ₹15,000 per household to nearly one lakh families, remains committed to fully restoring damaged properties and livelihoods.