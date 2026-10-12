Assam CM Visits Grieving Family of Himashree Boro, Demands High-Level Inquiry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of 21-year-old student and dancer Himashree Boro on Monday to offer his condolences following her mysterious death in Andhra Pradesh.

The B. Borooah College student went missing from the Dibrugarh-bound Vivek Express after texting her family that she felt threatened by a crowd of men in her compartment. Her body was recovered near railway tracks in Srikakulam on October 7.

Seeking accountability, Chief Minister Sarma dispatched an Assam Police Inspector General (IGP) to coordinate the joint state investigation. He additionally issued official appeals to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"Family members and people have their doubts and suspicions on the case," Sarma told reporters outside the home. "We have already sent an Assam Police IGP to Andhra Pradesh so as to take the investigation forward."

While a Srikakulam Special Investigation Team (SIT) noted that a preliminary post-mortem ruled out physical or sexual assault, officials are actively questioning eyewitnesses and tracking CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, travelling companions have alleged that the troupe's organizer subjected Boro to severe harassment prior to her journey.