Assam CM Thanks Jharkhand CM For Contributing to Flood Relief

Guwahati: Large parts of Assam continue to fight with the flood situation in the state. Although water has receded in several parts of the state, some others still remain under water. In such a condition, relief and rehabilitation have become essential for the large number of people still affected by the flood situation.

Recently, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren graciously donated Rs 2 Cr to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Assam towards the relief and rehabilitation of the citizens of the state suffering from the problems caused by the recent floods. Soon after receiving the donation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to thank Hemant Soren for his kind act.

Taking to social media, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said,” Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people. On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister.”

An eight-member high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrapped up their flood damage assessment after deliberating with the senior officials of Govt. of Assam at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur recently. The team, led by Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mihir Kumar, visited various districts of Assam for an assessment of the flood damages from July 18 to 20, 2024.

Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team was divided into 2 groups and visited the flood-affected districts of Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj & Hailakandi. The Central Team inquired and assessed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assam in the meeting. During their visit, they interacted with the local officials and visited flood-damaged sites.