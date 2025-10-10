Assam: CM Vigilance team arrests NAM official at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A major crackdown was conducted by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department at the office of the Joint Director, District Health Services, Nagaon.

Shravan Kumar Borah, the District Project Manager of the National Ayush Mission (NAM), was caught red handed on Thursday here by the CM Vigilance team while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing a secret report of performance. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Dr Abhigyan Goswami, a doctor at the Chota-Kandali Ayush Sub-Health Centre under the Kathiatoli Block. The complaint alleged that Shravan Kumar Borah demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing the report.

Meanwhile the vigilance team made a plot and sent the physician to pay a part of the demanded bribe on Thursday. The Ayush official Shravan Kumar Borah was caught red handed while accepting Rs 10,000. The CM Vigilance team took swift action and apprehended Shravan Kumar Borah, marking another significant step in the government’s fight against corruption.

