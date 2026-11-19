Shillong: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange rain alerts across Meghalaya for November 20 and 21, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall during the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

The two-day event at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, in Ri-Bhoi district, is scheduled to open its gates at 2 PM.

According to the IMD Shillong Weather Bulletin issued on Thursday, November 19, a yellow alert has been declared across all 12 districts for November 20, with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall expected.

The bulletin stated, "A yellow alert (be aware) has been sounded for all 12 districts of the state on November 20, warning of thunderstorms and lightning, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places."

For November 21, the weather department has issued an orange alert for East Khasi Hills district, while the other 11 districts will remain under yellow alert.

The forecast also warns of gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 50 kmph on November 21.

The warnings come as the state prepares for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, raising weather-related concerns around the two-day event.

The festival, organized by the Government of Meghalaya's Department of Tourism, is scheduled for November 20 and 21 at Madan Kurkalang in Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi district, near Shillong.

Festival gates are scheduled to open at 2 PM on both days. International headliners Nelly, Khalid and Swae Lee are among the performers announced for the event.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the festival would place emphasis on youth participation, music and international collaboration.

The weather warnings coincide directly with the festival dates, making the IMD forecast particularly relevant for event planning and visitor safety. The latest warnings follow an extended period of below-normal seasonal rainfall in Meghalaya.

According to the supplied rainfall figures, the state recorded 41.7 mm of rainfall against a normal 272.1 mm between October 1 and November 11, representing an 85% deficit.

The sudden change in weather conditions has been linked in the supplied weather briefing to a shifting cyclonic system. The contrast between the prolonged dry spell and the latest rainfall forecast places additional attention on weather conditions during the festival period.

The festival preparations involve Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, IAS, and event management agency Rockski.

The weather alerts have brought heightened attention to safety and traffic arrangements during the festival.

With thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts in the forecast, conditions across Meghalaya will remain an important consideration during the November 20–21 celebrations.