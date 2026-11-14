Assam CMRF Receives ₹1 Lakh From Biswanath School and Tea Factory

Biswanath Chariali: The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in Assam received a combined contribution of ₹1 lakh from two Biswanath district institutions on Friday, November 13, 2026. Representatives of Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali, and Alaka Tea Factory handed over ₹50,000 each to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the district.

The two institutions contributed an equal amount of ₹50,000 each, taking their combined donation to ₹1,00,000. The contributions were made during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Biswanath district on Friday.

According to the Office of the Chief Minister of Assam, representatives from both organisations met the Chief Minister and handed over their contributions towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The donation involved one educational institution and one tea manufacturing entity, bringing contributions from different sectors towards the same public welfare fund.

The first contribution came from Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, located in Biswanath Chariali. The educational institution donated ₹50,000 to the relief fund through its representatives.

Alaka Tea Factory was the second contributor, donating an additional ₹50,000. Together, the two institutions raised the total contribution to ₹1 lakh. The donations were presented directly to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during his district visit.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam announced the contributions through an official statement on Saturday, November 14. The statement identified both institutions, confirmed their individual contributions and conveyed the Chief Minister's appreciation.

The official statement read, "Representatives of Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali and Alaka Tea Factory called on HCM Dr. @himantabiswa during his visit to Biswanath district yesterday and contributed ₹50,000 each towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM thanked the representatives of both institutions for this generous gesture towards public welfare."

The Chief Minister thanked representatives of both organizations for their contributions, according to the statement.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund, maintained by the Government of Assam, receives public and institutional contributions to support welfare initiatives across the state.

According to the background information provided, the fund is used to extend financial assistance for disaster relief, medical emergencies and other public welfare programmes.

The ₹1 lakh contribution from the Biswanath institutions adds to the fund through two separate donations made during the Chief Minister's November 13 visit.

The Chief Minister's Office announcement on November 14 formally acknowledged the contributions and expressed gratitude to both institutions for their support.