North Lakhimpur Press Club commemorated Parag Kumar Das on occasion of 28th death anniversary

LAKHIMPUR: North Lakhimpur Press Club (NLPC) on Friday commemorated Parag Kumar Das, a luminary in the annals of journalism in the State, on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary. It should be noted here that Parag Kumar Das, who was known for his indomitable courage and relentless advocacy for human rights, met a tragic end on May 17 in 1996, falling victim to the bullets of assailants at Rajgarh in Guwahati in a broad daylight.

To commemorate his unique contribution to the State through his profession and pay him rich tribute, North Lakhimpur Press Club organized a Shradhanjali programme under the management of assistant secretary Bubul Hazarika. The agenda of the programme began with the lighting of earthen lamp by NLPC president Kumud Baruah who said that Parag Kumar Das introduced a non-compromising trend in the field of journalism in the State which is always a unique example and source of inspiration for each generation following his departure. Then the members of the press club paid floral tribute at the portrait of the Parag Kumar Das.

Speaking on the occasion, former president of NLPC-cum-incumbent president of the Lakhimpur District Journalists’ Association, Sailen Baruah said that the compromising journalism of Parag Kumar Das had hit the heart of those who were the patrons of exploitation in disguise and violators of human rights.

