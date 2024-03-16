Assam: FIR registered against Dr Himabrata Das, Silchar Medical College and Hospital doctor

Silchar : Silchar police had registered an FIR against Dr Himabrata Das, a psychiatrist at Silchar Medical College and Hospital after a ‘Me Too’ movement stirred up in social media. From a 17-year-old minor girl to a women aged nearly 40 recently started sharing screenshots of messages where Dr Das allegedly sent indecent proposals to them. The women alleged Dr Das’ messages tried to outrage their modesty.

It all began with a girl from Silchar now residing in Bangalore came out in the social media against Dr Das accusing him of indecent proposals. The accusation was followed by similar allegations from a good number women of various age groups against Dr Das. Apart from being a psychiatrist, Dr Himabrata Das is a popular quizzer as well as cricket commentator. Meanwhile, SP Nomal Mahatta confirmed that an FIR had been lodged at Silchar Sadar police station against Dr Das.

