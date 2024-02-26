Local Sports

Khelo India University Games: Dibrugarh University bows out in quarterfinal

Dibrugarh University bowed out from the 4th Khelo India University Games losing their quarterfinal tie to Jain University in badminton event at Amingaon here today.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh University bowed out from the 4th Khelo India University Games losing their quarterfinal tie to Jain University in badminton event at Amingaon here today. Dibrugarh University lost the tie 0-3.

Brief results: 1st singles: Aryaman Tandon bt Himanish Shekhar Das (DU) 21-14, 21-8. 2nd singles: Saneeth DS beat Tonmoy Bikash Boruah (21-13, 21-11. Doubles: Balkeshari Yadav and Rohith Mariswamy beat Himanish Shekhar Das and Tonmoy Bikash Boruah 21-11, 21-11.

