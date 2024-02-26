Khelo India University Games: Dibrugarh University bows out in quarterfinal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh University bowed out from the 4th Khelo India University Games losing their quarterfinal tie to Jain University in badminton event at Amingaon here today. Dibrugarh University lost the tie 0-3.

Brief results: 1st singles: Aryaman Tandon bt Himanish Shekhar Das (DU) 21-14, 21-8. 2nd singles: Saneeth DS beat Tonmoy Bikash Boruah (21-13, 21-11. Doubles: Balkeshari Yadav and Rohith Mariswamy beat Himanish Shekhar Das and Tonmoy Bikash Boruah 21-11, 21-11.

