Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric gets coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission (MFEC) is pleased to announce that the Lakadong Turmeric Cooperative Union Limited, Jowai, supported by the Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Lakadong Turmeric recently.

Lakadong Turmeric is distinguished by its remarkable curcumin content, ranging from 7 to 12%, in contrast to the 2 to 3% typically found in other turmeric varieties. This heightened curcumin concentration not only enhances the health-promoting and culinary properties of Lakadong turmeric but also positions this organically cultivated strain from Meghalaya as one of the most coveted spices in the region. However, the increased demand has unfortunately resulted in instances of misuse and misrepresentation in the market. Inferior-quality turmeric sourced from other regions has been falsely labelled as Lakadong Turmeric, jeopardizing its reputation and authenticity. Hence, as mandated under the Act and under the visionary leadership of the Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, K.N. Kumar, and P. Sampath Kumar, then Commissioner and Secretary, Agriculture, a committee was formed under the Chairpersonship of M.N. Nampui, then Secretary of Agriculture, by the Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship (MIE) under the guidance of B.K. Sohliya, MAS, then Director of MIE to initiate the journey towards obtaining the GI for Lakadong Turmeric four years ago in October 2019. This committee was tasked with selecting and empathising with IPR firms to initiate the application process for the GI of Lakadong. The Geographical Indication (GI) status accorded to Lakadong Turmeric serves to safeguard several aspects crucial to its authenticity, quality, and reputation: Geographic Origin: The GI status ensures that only turmeric grown in the specific geographical region of Lakadong, Meghalaya, can be labelled and marketed as "Lakadong Turmeric." This geographical indication establishes a direct link between the product's unique qualities and its origin, protecting against imitation and misrepresentation.

Quality Standards: Lakadong Turmeric's GI status enforces stringent quality standards and production practices. It guarantees that the turmeric meets specific criteria related to its flavour, aroma, colour, and medicinal properties, ensuring consistent quality for consumers.

Traditional Knowledge Preservation: By recognising Lakadong Turmeric's unique characteristics and its association with traditional farming practices indigenous to the region, the GI status helps preserve and promote local knowledge and cultural heritage.

Economic Benefits for Farmers: The GI status can lead to increased market value and demand for Lakadong Turmeric, benefiting local farmers and producers economically. It provides them with a competitive edge in the market by differentiating their product from generic turmeric varieties.

Consumer Confidence: Consumers can have confidence in the authenticity and quality of Lakadong Turmeric when it carries the GI tag. They can trust that the product they purchase adheres to specific standards and is genuinely sourced from the designated geographic region. Overall, the GI status serves as a valuable tool for protecting and promoting Lakadong Turmeric, ensuring its continued significance in both local and global markets while supporting the livelihoods of the communities involved in its production, a press release said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Miscreants Attack Mawlai Police Station By Throwing Petrol Bomb

Also Watch: