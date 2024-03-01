Assam: Tragedy Strikes Cachar As Two Minor Boys Found Hanging From Tree

CACHAR: In a spine-chilling incident, two youths were allegedly found hanging from a tree near a village in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday night, leaving the local community in a state of shock and dismay.

According to reports, the minor boys, both aged 15 years, were found hanging from the same tree located deep inside the jungle near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil of the district.

It was ascertained that the duo had delved into the jungle on February 28 in order to collect some firewood near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil of the district.

However, both the minor boys did not return and had gone missing since. They have been identified as Biki Mirda and Rama Gowala.