Assam: Tragedy Strikes Cachar As Two Minor Boys Found Hanging From Tree

CACHAR: In a spine-chilling incident, two youths were allegedly found hanging from a tree near a village in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday night, leaving the local community in a state of shock and dismay.
According to reports, the minor boys, both aged 15 years, were found hanging from the same tree located deep inside the jungle near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil of the district.
It was ascertained that the duo had delved into the jungle on February 28 in order to collect some firewood near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil of the district.
However, both the minor boys did not return and had gone missing since. They have been identified as Biki Mirda and Rama Gowala.
Worried by their sudden disappearance, the local villagers went to search for them extensively, following which, they made the shocking discovery.
It has been suspected that unidentified miscreants murdered the two young boys, after which, their corpse was hung on the tree.
Upon receiving information about the gruesome incident, the cops arrived at the scene and later took the body to carry out a post-mortem examination.
Further investigation into the case is underway and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that occurred on Thursday night, A young woman was allegedly found hanging inside her residence in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area.
The deceased has been identified as Dolly Mazumdar, who was said to be a bright student enrolled at a private university in Guwahati.
As per the information obtained, Mazumdar was living at her grandmother's residence in Guwahati and attended college from there.
The tragedy came to the fore when her family briefly left the house on Thursday night, and upon their return, they were devastated after witnessing their loved one hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.
No suicide notes were found in the vicinity and the reason behind her decision to end her life is yet to be discovered.
The police were intimated about this tragic incident, following which, a probe has been launched in this regard.