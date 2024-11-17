Assam: Community harvesting draws attention in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The scenery of community harvesting by the huge group of women has drawn the attention of the passersby in Jamugurihat as the villagers of the Morisuti paddy field, Dhalaibil, here continue with their age-old tradition of community harvesting. A total of 350 women from the eight adjoining villages of Morisuti and Dhalaibil assemble together and reap the crops in common.

The magnificent view of community work drew the attention of passersby and nearby people. All of them stopped for a while and watched the community harvesting culture of the locals who have continued it for the last fifty years.

The local peasants of the particular paddy fields transplant paddy seedlings in common and reap them commonly. In an era of the busiest lifestyle, people don't have time to stand and stare for a short while. All seemed to be busy with their respective works. But these people keep their busy schedule aside on these particular days and indulge in community work. Another significant thing is that the machines, particularly tractors and threshers, have taken away the workload from the peasants. For that reason, also such common pictures of autumn (aghun maah) have become rare. But these people promised to keep their age-old tradition as long as they can. The conscious people have praised the initiative of the locals.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University's Free thinkers’ society hosts conference on ecological conflicts in North-East India

Also Watch: