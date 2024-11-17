Dibrugarh University's Free thinkers’ society hosts conference on ecological conflicts in North-East India

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Free Thinkers' Society of Dibrugarh University, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Students Union '24, successfully hosted an impactful conference titled "Understanding Ecological Conflicts and Their Impacts in North-East India" on Saturday at the Indira Miri Conference Hall.

The event featured renowned environmental journalist and conservationist Anupam Chakravartty, who shared his extensive knowledge on pressing ecological issues affecting the region.

The conference commenced with an inaugural session, including the university anthem, followed by an introduction and a welcoming chorus performance by a band named 7o7. Mr. Chakravartty was warmly received and felicitated, setting the stage for an engaging main session.

He said, "An ecological challenge in Northeast India requires a delicate balance between infrastructural growth and environmental conservation. Protecting our natural heritage is not just a necessity but a responsibility we owe to future generations."

During his talk, Chakravartty delved into critical ecological conflicts impacting North-East India, addressing topics such as deforestation, wildlife conservation, and water resource management. His insights highlighted the urgent need for sustainable approaches to protect the region's diverse ecosystems and communities from escalating environmental challenges.

