Assam Company India Ltd (ACIL) tea garden workers to receive 20% Durga Puja bonus

DIBRUGARH: A crucial meeting was held on Tuesday at the office of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in Dibrugarh, where authorities of Assam Company India Ltd (ACIL) and representatives of ACMS finalized the annual Durga Puja bonus for tea garden workers for the financial year 2024-2025. According to Assam Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala, who is also the General Secretary of ACMS, an agreement was signed for the payment of a 20% bonus to tea garden workers.

Gowala posted on X, “An agreement was signed today at the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha office in Dibrugarh between Assam Company India Limited and worker representatives to provide a 20% bonus for 2024–25. Workers will receive 15% before Durga Puja and the remaining 5% before Magh Bihu.”

ACMS president Paban Singh Ghatowar and other senior officials were present at the meeting, which aimed to ensure the timely payment of bonuses to workers. With this development, workers can now look forward to the festive season.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and labour leaders, focused on ensuring timely disbursal of festival bonuses to workers engaged in the tea industry.

