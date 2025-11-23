Assam Company India Ltd celebrates its 185th anniversary in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Company (India) Limited established in 1839 celebrated its 185th anniversary in a befitting manner at Maijan Tea Estate in the Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

It might be mentioned that the company, which has 14 gardens located in various parts of Assam, is the oldest tea company in the world.

Assam Industry Minister Bimal Borah, Labour Minister Rupesh Gowala, Power Minister Prasanta Phukon, MLA Bolin Chetia, former Union Minister and ACMS president Paban Singh Ghatowar, Seema Shetty, chairperson of the company, Directors Aman Shetty, Dr. Shisir Shetty, CEO D. G. Hegde, senior executives and managers, employees, and workers were present during the programme.

In his speech, Rupesh Gowala called upon the company and industry captains to be more compassionate towards the work since apart from the management, the workers are the mainstay for the tea industry when it comes to its survival.

Gowala also hoped that Assam Company India Ltd will continue to march ahead with renewed energy and enthusiasm in the days to come and the state government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue to support in its functioning.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, in his speech, appealed to the tea management to be more lenient since many-a-times the government agencies face problems when it comes to the implementation of welfare schemes initiated by the government.

