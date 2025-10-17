Assam News

Assam: Complete ban on selling of all tobacco products in Nagaon district

Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma issues strict directive banning sale of all tobacco products to make district tobacco-free and healthy.
NAGAON: In a bid to transform Nagaon into a tobacco-free, clean, and healthy district, the Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma has issued a strict directive in connection with selling of all kinds of tobacco products across the district.

According to the directive, any shop or vendor found selling tobacco products will not only be prohibited from selling those products but also face a complete ban on selling any other items. The shops will be sealed immediately and legal action taken under the relevant laws.

