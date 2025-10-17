District-level Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan training camp begins in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A three-day District-Level Training Camp on Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, an initiative under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, commenced on October 15 at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri. The programme aims to empower tribal communities through holistic development covering livelihood, education, economic growth, social inclusion, and leadership participation.

The training camp was formally inaugurated by Udalguri Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, who extended warm greetings to all participants and elaborated on the vision and objectives of the campaign. In his address, the DC emphasized that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan has been launched nationwide to build capacity among government officers and community representatives working for the welfare of tribal populations. He stated that in Udalguri district too, the administration is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of the campaign reach the grassroots level effectively.

Earlier, SDO (Sadar) Sashi Kumar Deka delivered the welcome address, highlighting that after completing the training, the selected participants would act as Master Trainers and conduct similar capacity-building sessions at the block level.

Assistant Commissioner and Nodal Officer Ananya Dutta, in her remarks, informed that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan will be implemented in 253 identified tribal villages across the district. She urged all departments and officers to work in close coordination to make the initiative a model of inclusive and sustainable development.

