Assam: Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 launched in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a bid to tackle the growing menace of tobacco use among youth, the district administration, Nagaon, launched the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 3.0 at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall on Wednesday.

The campaign was officially launched by District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma. Describing the launch as ‘timely and strategic,’ Sarma emphasized the need for a system-wide approach to address the issue, citing the high burden of tobacco use among both adults and children in the district. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination, tobacco vendor licensing, and capacity building of stakeholders to effectively combat tobacco use.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, has institutionalized the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign as an annual national initiative since 2023, with the aim of educating and empowering young people to resist or quit tobacco use.

“Every school declared tobacco-free, every village enforcing the law, and every young person who chooses to say No to Tobacco is a step toward a healthier Nagaon,” Sharma said. To enforce tobacco control measures, the District Commissioner has issued an order prohibiting vendors selling tobacco products from selling other goods or products in their shops. Violators will face legal action.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi lays foundation for cultural centers, hall in Demow