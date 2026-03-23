Massive roadshow welcomes Congress candidate Batash Urang in Dhekiajuli

A Correspondent

Dhekiajuli: In a powerful display of grassroots support, Batash Urang, the Indian National Congress candidate for the 65 Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, made a triumphant entry into the region on Sunday after formally receiving his party ticket. What began as a simple journey from Orang quickly transformed into a vibrant roadshow that drew thousands of enthusiastic supporters, turning the streets into a sea of Congress flags and cheers.

Urang was warmly received by jubilant Congress workers at the historic Orang Shiva Mandir, where he sought divine blessings from Baba Bholenath before kicking off the procession. Accompanied by a large convoy of party loyalists, the roadshow rolled towards Dhekiajuli amid thunderous applause. Crowds lined the entire route, with locals waiting patiently on roadsides to greet the candidate with garlands, slogans, and heartfelt wishes. Witnesses described the atmosphere as electric, with thousands joining the march at various points, reflecting strong local backing for the Congress in the constituency.

The procession culminated at Gadhajuli, where it concluded on a high note. However, the most poignant moment came midway when Urang made an unscheduled stop at the iconic Swahid Maidan in the heart of Dhekiajuli. The Congress leader bowed his head in reverence to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1942 Quit India Movement. In a touching yet symbolic gesture, he offered floral tributes and prayers to the martyrs’ statue from outside the premises, as the gate of the Swahid Bedi was found locked. Undeterred, Urang stood solemnly before the memorial, honouring the sacrifices that shaped India’s freedom struggle.

Party workers hailed the event as a “new beginning” for Congress in Dhekiajuli, with many describing Urang’s roadshow as a clear signal of the party’s renewed connection with the people. Local leaders expressed confidence that the massive turnout would translate into strong electoral support in the upcoming polls.

Batash Urang, addressing supporters briefly at the end of the journey, said the roadshow was not just a campaign but a journey of gratitude and commitment to the aspirations of the people of Dhekiajuli. With the constituency witnessing such an energetic start, political observers are keenly watching how this momentum shapes the contest ahead.

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