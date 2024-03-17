Assam: Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury flags off election rally

Silchar: Maintaining that he was not an astrologer to predict how many votes he would poll, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, the Congress candidate firmly declared that he would definitely win the Karimganj seat. Chowdhury, a reputed advocate of the Gauhati High Court, beginning his election campaign from Algapur in a car rally, said that this time the election would be fight between democratic values versus dictatorial misrule. “Even the media, the fourth estate of democracy is now in danger in our country after the BJP assumed power. The present government is desperately trying to impose dictatorship in India,” Chowdhury maintained.

The present erosion in the Congress as leaders like Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Siddque Ahmed switched their allegiance to the ruling party, would not affect his chance of winning the election, Chowdhury claimed. “MLAs are not leaders, the party workers and supporters do not follow them and hence any particular leader quitting the party will never be able to affect the Congress which has a solid support base,” Chowdhury maintained.

Also Read: All Bodo Students’ Union extends support to sixth schedule status to Ladakh

Also Watch: