Silchar: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress leader Raja Laskar passes away

Silchar: Raja Laskar, the general secretary of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress had breathed his last at a hospital in Mecca on Thursday. Laskar, a popular youth in Silchar, was a cancer patient. He was 35 and left behind his newly wedded wife. Laskar went to Mecca for Umrah Haj but after arriving there he fell seriously ill and was admitted in a hospital. On Thursday he breathed his last. Mortal remains of the young leader was buried at Mecca.

