Assam Congress launches ‘Aspirational Boxes’ for people-driven manifesto

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched its ambitious statewide outreach campaign, “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress,” introducing “Aspirational Boxes” to collect public feedback in preparation for a people-driven manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The initiative was rolled out in Dibrugarh in the presence of key state leaders, community organizations, and grassroots representatives.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, manifesto committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, senior vice president Pranati Phukan, former minister Prithvi Majhi, former union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, and district president Bipul Rabha jointly inaugurated the campaign in Dibrugarh.

Representatives from various organizations across Eastern Assam—including Asom Chah Karmachari Parishad, Indian Red Cross Society, Lion’s Club Dibrugarh, All Assam Small Tea Growers Association, Koch Rajbanshi Sammelan, Bar Association Dibrugarh, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Sonowal Kachari groups and several youth, tea, and cultural bodies—were present during the meet.

Speaking at the launch in Dibrugarh, manifesto committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi emphasized that the Congress aims to draft a roadmap that genuinely reflects the needs and aspirations of every community in the state.

“This initiative is not just for an election, it is for the future. We want the voices of the people to be heard, understood, and reflected in a manifesto that truly represents them,” Pradyut Bordoloi said.

He further added that Congress workers across Assam will meet people from diverse sectors to incorporate concerns ranging from salaries and employment to youth welfare and improvement of everyday life.

During the event, APCC leaders also held informal interactions with community groups to gather feedback on organisational functioning and suggestions to strengthen grassroots engagement.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said the party is now focused on taking its growing organizational strength to the people. As part of the campaign, health camps were launched in tea garden areas on November 30, followed by direct community interactions beginning December 6.

By the end of the month, APCC teams divided into five groups will conduct a statewide Yatra across Eastern Assam, Central Assam, Western Assam, Barak Valley, and Hill Districts. Leaders will engage with farmers, labourers, contractors, and youths—“people from all walks of life,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

He also criticized the current government’s approach to governance. “Now it’s the time of monarchy— the Dispur king does as it wishes. Be it 108 services or polytechnic facilities, even minor issues lead to suspensions. We want to be servants of the people, not rulers.”

Gogoi added that opposition parties, following their alliance meeting on November 12, plan to hold a joint convention in January to present a united vision for Assam.

In the coming weeks, Congress committees at the booth, mandal, and district levels will place more than 4,000 Aspirational Boxes at key public locations including markets, community halls, tea garden labour lines, bus stops, playgrounds, and near educational institutions. People will be able to submit written suggestions about issues they want addressed in the manifesto.

The launch comes at a time when several major concerns remain unresolved in Assam—failure to achieve a flood-free state, tea workers still earning Rs 250 instead of the promised wage, pending ST status for six communities, high maternal mortality, child trafficking incidents, inadequate rural health services, school dropouts, and rising man–animal conflict.

AICC general secretary and APCC in-charge Jitendra Singh, will supervise coordination to ensure the campaign’s effective implementation across Assam. The Congress leadership said the campaign’s central objective is to build a “People’s Manifesto” that mirrors the everyday realities, hopes, and challenges of Assam’s diverse population.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Smacks of Congress–AIUDF Alliance