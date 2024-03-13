Assam: Congress’ list evokes mixed response in Silchar

Silchar: As the Congress finally declared its list of candidates, a sense of jubilation could be seen in Silchar party office. Surya Kanta Sarkar, a long time worker of the Silchar Congress had finally been handpicked by the party high command for the big fight against the heavyweight BJP candidate Minister Parimal Suklabaidya. Scenario in Karimganj Congress office was, however, seemed to be just opposite. Noted advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury had been named as the candidate for the seat mired in deep crisis following two party MLAs openly supporting the BJP government. However, influential Islamic religious organisations like Nadwa Tut Tamir and Aahle Sunnat had earlier extended support for Chowdhury. Even minority rights bodies like CRPC and BDF had also supported the candidature of Chowdhury who had recently joined the Congress.

Surya Kanta Sarkar, a low profile Congressman belonging to ‘Kaibartya’ clan was a close aide of TMC MP Susmita Dev. Sarkar even left Congress and joined TMC. However, subsequently he returned to Congress.

