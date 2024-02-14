Assam: Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Resigns as Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

ASSAM: Congress MLA, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has resigned from the post of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president. Inspite of stepping down from the leadership position, Purkayastha considered his commitment to the party and hence he gave his word to continue his work as a special member. In a letter issued to the APCC president Bhupen Borah, Purkayastha revealed and forwarded the decision to resign as acting president.

Talking about the experiences of his career and his dedication during his tenure Mr. Purkayastha stated, "I hereby resign as an acting president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. But I look forward to function as a core member of the party." The resignation came amid a changing political landscape in Assam, where Purkayastha and fellow Congress MLA Basanta Das had already made headlines of the day.

During a meeting with the Assam chief minister, both the MLAs were seen congratulating him. Subsequently, they pledged their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Purkayastha’s decision to step down from his leadership role in the Congress executive highlights the developments in the state’s politics. While he continue to rightly maintain a sense of loyalty to the party as a core member, his actions suggest the possibility of a realignment of political alliances to the betterment of the state.

As Mr. Purkayastha resigns as working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee it marks a moment of remembrance in the state's political narrative in years to come. Ushering the hint at broader changes on the horizon his dedication and service would be an example for his party. As the members and other professionals associated with him across the political spectrum visualise these developmental changes, the ramifications are likely to reverberate in the corridors in the political scenario fo Assam.