Assam: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's Son's Nomination Rally In Samaguri Descends Into Chaos

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, a clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers during the nomination rally for Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, in Samaguri on October 24.
The event, intended as a show of support for Tanzil’s candidacy, quickly descended into chaos and disorder as tensions escalated. As per reports, the situation intensified even further when Rakibul Hussain stepped out of his vehicle to address the crowd.
Supporters from both parties charged towards him, leading to a fiery exchange. Things began to spiral out of control as shouting and pushing was reported over there, prompting police to intervene and restore order.
Tanzil Hussain was the focus of the rally as he sets his eyes on possibly becoming the youngest MLA in Assam if he claims victory in the November 13 polls.
Earlier on October 20, the Indian National Congress (INC) announced its candidates for the by-elections in five constituencies across Assam. Tanzil Hussain will contest from Samaguri legislative assembly segment, a seat previously held by his father.
The assembly by-elections will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, all of which fell vacant following the Lok Sabha elections.
Alongside Hussain, the Grand Old Party has nominated Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha for Dholai, Sanjib Warle for Sidli, and Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon.