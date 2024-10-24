Assam: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's Son's Nomination Rally In Samaguri Descends Into Chaos

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, a clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers during the nomination rally for Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, in Samaguri on October 24.

The event, intended as a show of support for Tanzil’s candidacy, quickly descended into chaos and disorder as tensions escalated. As per reports, the situation intensified even further when Rakibul Hussain stepped out of his vehicle to address the crowd.

Supporters from both parties charged towards him, leading to a fiery exchange. Things began to spiral out of control as shouting and pushing was reported over there, prompting police to intervene and restore order.