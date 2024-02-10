Assam: Congress ready to fight in upcoming Lok Sabha Election

GOLAGHAT: Congress in the state is all set to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress party candidate from Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency and former MLA Rosalina Tirkey is all set for the upcoming elections.

The Congress party will reach out to the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the problem of price rise and unemployment as the main issue. This was said by the former MLA Rosalina Tirkey on Friday in Golaghat. She further said that Kaliabor and now Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency was under the Congress for many years.

Rajnila Tirkey, the Congress party’s candidate from Kaziranga constituency, has already started campaigning. The Congress leader said that even if there is no government, the confidence and trust of the people is still there in the Congress party. Rajnila Tirkey said the Congress party is all set to fight in Kaziranga constituency.

