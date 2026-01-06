Assam: ‘Congress to the People’s Doorstep’ campaign reaches Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Setting eyes on the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election, Dhubri MP and Chairman of the Public Relations Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Rakibul Hussain, arrived on Monday at Kokrajhar, the headquarters of the BTC. He attended a series of meetings at Rangjali cinema hall in Kokrajhar with party workers and representatives of various communities and organizations, including Koch-Rajbongshi, Adivasi, religious minorities, Garo groups, and former NDFB members.

Later, while addressing the media, MP Rakibul Hussain said that under the campaign titled 'Congress to the People's Doorstep,' he had visited Kokrajhar on Monday after starting the campaign on Sunday in Dhubri district. He added that on Tuesday, he would visit Bongaigaon district as part of the same campaign. He stated that the objective of this campaign was to understand the problems of the people in villages, towns, and cities and to give priority to these issues in the Congress election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election.

Hussain alleged that people in Assam were no longer able to tolerate the 'oppression' of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and that there was a widespread desire to be freed from BJP rule. He claimed that the six indigenous communities of Assam were angry with the Himanta Biswa Sarma government and waiting for the right time to remove him from the Chief Minister's chair. He added that the Congress party was fully prepared to defeat the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

The MP further alleged that in the name of special revision of the voter list, the BJP was planning a dangerous conspiracy to facilitate the entry of people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal into Assam through online methods, similar to alleged vote theft tactics seen in Haryana. He claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma had lost faith in the people of Assam and was now trying to bring outsiders into the state.

He asserted that the Congress party was alert and confident that Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'magic' would not work in the upcoming Assembly election. Rakibul Hussain announced that the Congress would contest 100 out of the 126 Assembly seats, while discussions would be held regarding the remaining seats. He also said that it was still unclear whether the BJP would allocate seats to its ally AGP, and that similarly, in the BTC region, it was yet to be decided whether the BJP would align with UPPL or BPF. He said that therefore the Congress party was closely observing all these developments independently and would take a final decision at the appropriate time.

Additionally, Rakibul Hussain made serious allegations against the BJP government, stating that it had burdened the people with massive debts by taking loans worth crores of rupees, imposed unjust fines on poor people in the name of implementing schemes, and pushed the people of Assam into distress due to excessive price rise of essential commodities.

