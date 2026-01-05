Assam Congress Opens Ticket Applications for 2026 Polls

Guwahati: The Assam Congress of Monday formally began its preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections by opening the process for candidates to apply for party tickets. The move marks the start of the party’s organisational push ahead of what it has described as a crucial electoral battle.

The application process was launched at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati. Party leaders said the window for submitting applications would remain open until January 20. Aspirants from all Assembly constituencies have been invited to apply by filling out the prescribed form and submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 50,000. The forms are also available on the party’s official website.

Bipul Gogoi, general secretary (organisation) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), became the first leader to submit his application. He applied for the party ticket from the No. 119 Tingkhong Legislative Assembly constituency. After filing his papers, Gogoi said there was a strong desire for political change among voters and expressed confidence in the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

Another early applicant was Supreme Court advocate Abu Taher Ali Bepari, who sought the Congress ticket from the No.8 Dhubri constituency, located along the India- Bangladesh border. Bepari said the main contest in Lower Assam would be against the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which he described as acting as the “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As the application process got underway, Congress leaders stepped up their criticism of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government in the state. Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain claimed that people across Assam were disillusioned with the current government and were looking for an alternative in the 2026 elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kokrajhar after meetings with district-level Congress workers and representatives of student and social organisations, Hussain said the party had already set up several committees to strengthen its election strategy. These include committees for manifesto drafting, campaign planning, coordination and publicity.

Party leaders said the early start to the candidate selection process was aimed at giving aspirants enough time to connect with voters and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of the Assembly polls.