Assam: Conscious citizens’ of Dibrugarh plea to use green crackers during Diwali

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The conscious citizens of Dibrugarh have urged the people to use green crackers during upcoming Diwali festival. Diwali is the festival of lights and every household get lighted during the festival.

“This time, we urged the people to use green crackers and low decibel bomb during the festival. The burning of crackers causes sound pollution which have an adverse impact in the environment and animals,” said Ranjan Rajkhowa, a senior citizen.

He said, “Diwali is the festival of lights and we should enjoy the festival. We know that pollution have a adverse affect in the environment and every year due to that the people as well as the animals suffer.”

“We should promote green Diwali by using eco-friendly things. We should avoid the use of artificial colours and make rangoli with natural things. We should buy only earthen diyas instead of fancy lights and candles. We must celebrate this festival in an eco-friendly manner to control the pollution,” said Rajkhowa.

Also Read: Dima Hasao District Plans Bhasa Gaurav Utsav to Celebrate Assamese Classical Language Status and Honor Literary Contributions

Also watch: