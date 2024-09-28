Assam: Controversy Erupts Over MAC Delimitation Draft in Dhemaji as Public Protest Erupts Over Exclusion of Non-Mising Villages

LAKHIMPUR: The inclusion of non-Mising dominated villages, crop lands and other resourceful water bodies in the recently published MAC draft delimitation list has sparked controversy across the Dhemaji district of North Assam. The issue led a massive public protest at Gogamukh township area under the district on Friday.

Notably, in pursuance of Government notification No. E 293103/628 dated 27th June 2024, issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Dispur, Guwahati-06, the District Commissioner of Dhemaji was notified as the Designated Officer to determine the territorial limits of the 40 constituencies for the general council of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC). The notification for draft delimitation of 40 constituencies for the general council of the MAC, consisting of 1621 villages, was already published accordingly on August 16 by the District Commissioner, Dhemaji-cum-Designated Officer, vide notification No. DE.06/DMJ/2024 dtd 16/08/2024.

Regarding the draft delimitation of 40 constituencies for the general council of the MAC, consisting of 1621 villages, the last date for receiving claims and objections was September 16. On the other hand, the last date for disposal of the claims and objections is September 30.

In the notification, it was said that the notice of the draft delimitation determining the territorial limits of the constituencies of the general council of MAC has been displayed on the notice boards in the offices of the Circle Officers and Block Development Officers concerned, where public can view it. But the notice concerned was allegedly not displayed in the concerned offices including the Gaon Panchayat Offices or social media, except Dhemaji District Commissioner’s Office, due to which the public could not see it and submit their claims and objections to be made for inclusion or exclusion of the villages within the designated period. Only a few numbers of claims and objections could be submitted within the period.

Also Read: Assam: 7th Rastriya Poshan Maah 2024 programme held in Tinsukia

Also watch: