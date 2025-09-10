Assam: Coordination meeting on health melas held in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In line with the State Government’s directive, four health melas are set to be organized across the four Legislative Assembly constituencies of Udalguri district. To ensure smooth execution, a coordination meeting was held on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, with the participation of officials from various departments. The health melas, scheduled to be held in October after the conclusion of the election process, will primarily focus on children below 18 years of age. The initiative aims to screen, identify, and refer for advanced treatment over 50 health conditions, including congenital heart diseases, eye and ear disorders, genetic and neurological conditions, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri instructed the Health Department to conduct training sessions for nodal teachers, Anganwadi supervisors, and ASHA workers ahead of the mela. He also emphasized finalizing venues and dates, raising awareness among the public, and ensuring all arrangements are made in a well-coordinated manner.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Public Health Engineering Department to provide safe drinking water facilities at the venues, while APDCL was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

