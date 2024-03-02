Assam: Council budget of Rs 1,300 submitted by CEM in charge Donpainan Thaosencrore passed

Haflong: The Council budget of one thousand three hundred crores for 2024 and 25 submitted by Chief Executive Member in charge Donpainan Thaosen was passed in the presence of all the members in the session held at the Council session hall on Friday.

Today’s session was chaired by Mohet Hojai, Chairman of NCHAC in a peaceful atmosphere where most of the members discussed all the development activities through NCHAC. They also discussed the plans and programmes and suggested constituting sub-committees like the public accounts committee for the better implementation of the schemes and programmes. CEM in charge Thaosen, talking to the media, informed that a proper study on the formation of PAC-like committees and its rules and regulations in the district would be carried out. Meanwhile, a four-member Sub-committee with Dhriti Thaosen as Chairman was formed.

