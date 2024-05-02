Assam: Country liquor destroyed in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police headed by Dinesh Chandra Deka, officer in-charge of Jamuguri PS managed to destroy two thousand litres of country liquor beside damaging 250 kgs of lali gur (red and decomposed unrefined sugar) and seized a huge quantity of tablets used for making country liquor from Amdara area in the south-western part of Jamugurihat on Tuesday night. The owner of the house managed to flee away from the site. It is to be mentioned here that, a group of people have gathered at Jamuguri PS with an allegation that Jamuguri police has an internal connection with cattle head smugglers days back. Anti-social activities are on the rise in and around Jamugurihat. The role of police administration is not beyond doubt, local people said.

