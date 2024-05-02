International Labour Day celebrated in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the rest of the globe, International Labour Day was celebrated in Lakhimpur district too by various labour organizations to honour the contributions and achievements of workers and the sacrifices made by workers. The celebration of the event in the district also focused on advocacy for workers’ rights by highlighting the challenges faced by them and raising awareness about their different problems and need for bringing in solidarity and unity in the workers from diverse backgrounds. This year, the theme of the International Labour Day has focused on “ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate’ which has highlighted the proactive measures to be initiated to protect workers from climate-related hazards such as heat stress, air pollution, natural disasters, and vector-borne diseases and need for creation of more resilient work environments for the workers by the employers to safeguard the well-being of workers, and build a sustainable future for all.

The Lakhimpur branch unit of Asom Chah Mazdoor Sangha, in association with the tea tribe people of the nine tea estates of the district, celebrated the event at Tyag Kshetra of North Lakhimpur town with a day long programme. Thousands of people assembled the Tyag Kshetra public field on the occasion. The agenda of the event began with the hoisting of organizational flag, followed by swahid tarpan programme. Then a cultural procession was taken out showcasing the colourful culture of the tea tribes. It was followed by a public meeting wherein dignitaries of the organization took part. Two persons from each tea estates of the district— a man and a woman- were given warm felicitation in connection with the event.

On the other hand, Lakhimpur district units of Nirnan Shramik Santha (AITUC), TUCC, Mistri Shramik Santha, Motor Shramik Santha, Asangathit Shramik Kalyan Santha jointly celebrated the event at Lakhimpur Sangeet Mahavidyalay premises. The agenda of the event began with unfurling of organizational flag by Girindra Prasad Upadhyay. Social worker Purna Bonia administered the smriti tarpan programme. Then a cultural procession was taken out and it was flagged off by Lakhimpur District Legal Service Authority secretary Prasenjit Das. The public meeting, which was organized on the occasion, commenced with Girindra Prasad Upadhyay in the chair. Lakhimpur District Labour Officer Rana Ingti graced the occasion as appointed speaker while Dhiren Kachari, the secretary of Lakhimpur District Committee of Communist Party of India, was present as distinguished guests. In the same programme, Subheswar Phukan was conferred with Shramik Dorodi Bota, while boxer Rup Kumar Das and Soma Borah, who are gold medalists of international event, were specially feted.

Also Read: UPPL releases election manifesto in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: