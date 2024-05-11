Assam: Couple injured after jumping off two-storey building in Demow Kushal Path

DEMOW: A man and his wife jumped from a two-storey building in Demow Kushal Path on Friday.

According to sources, Bidyut Nath, a resident of Charing and his wife Upasana Borgohain Nath who stays in a rented house in Demow Kushal Path jumped from the building. Both were seriously injured. Both of them were teachers. The injured husband and wife were immediately taken to Demow Model Hospital after primary treatment. Due to their critical condition both of them were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment. The Demow Police reached the incident and started investigating. According to sources, for the last two months, Bidyut Nath and Upasana Borgohain Nath have been staying in a rented house of Om Prakash Goswami in Demow Kushal Path.

