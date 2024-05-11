Assam Rifles observes Damodar Dev tithi in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles in Lokra conducted an awareness lecture to honour Damodar Dev, a revered figure in Assam’s spiritual and political realms. A total of 98 individuals graced the programme, comprising 37 school children and 61 Assam Rifles personnel.

This auspicious occasion, celebrated on the 17th day of Vaisakha in the Hindu lunar calendar, commemorates Dev’s contributions to Assam. He was a 16th-century religious preacher who founded the Patbaushi Damodar Dev Satra, leaving a lasting impact on Assamese spiritual heritage. Beyond spirituality, Dev was known for his roles as a freedom fighter, writer, social reformer, and cultural revivalist. He actively participated in the independence movement, advocated for social causes, and played a pivotal role in promoting Assamese culture and literature. Dev’s legacy continues to inspire and shape Assam’s cultural and political landscape.

