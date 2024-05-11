Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files nominations for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from Dibrugarh jail

DIBRUGARH: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh filed his nomination from Khadoor Sahib constituency as indipendent candidate. Nomination filed by lawyer and relatives at District Returning Officer’s office. Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. The nomination was filed by the Waris Punjab De leader’s lawyer, Harjot Singh, his relative Sukhchain Singh and five others on behalf of him at the office of the District Returning Officer in Khadoor Sahib.

Talking to The Sentinel, Amritpal Singh’s lawyer Rajdev Singh Kalsa confirmed the development and said his uncle Sukhchain Singh came to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Thursday and taken Amritpal Singh’s signature in the documents.

He added as a Independent candidate, Amritpal Singh have filed his nomination from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

