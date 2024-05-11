Assam: Couple Joins ULFA(I), Leaving Young Daughter at Home

GUWAHATI: A married couple from Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district allegedly left their ancestral home and their 4-year-old daughter to join the banned rebel group ULFA (I), led by Paresh Baruah.

Reports from local media suggest that Achyut Neog and his wife Mamata Neog entrusted their daughter to the care of her grandparents in Dirak Kapatoli village. The child is currently attending Kakopathar Jatiya Vidyalaya.

Sources indicate that the couple likely went to ULFA (I) bases in Myanmar. This development has been particularly surprising for Achyut's father, Sanmon Neog, who was once a member of ULFA himself.