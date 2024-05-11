Assam: Couple Joins ULFA(I), Leaving Young Daughter at Home

GUWAHATI: A married couple from Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district allegedly left their ancestral home and their 4-year-old daughter to join the banned rebel group ULFA (I), led by Paresh Baruah.
Reports from local media suggest that Achyut Neog and his wife Mamata Neog entrusted their daughter to the care of her grandparents in Dirak Kapatoli village. The child is currently attending Kakopathar Jatiya Vidyalaya.
Sources indicate that the couple likely went to ULFA (I) bases in Myanmar. This development has been particularly surprising for Achyut's father, Sanmon Neog, who was once a member of ULFA himself.
Sanmon Neog joined the group when he was 18 but decided to leave ULFA in 1993 to reintegrate into society and live a regular life.
A senior police officer apparently told Sanmon Neog about his son and daughter-in-law's decision.
"After they left, a police officer called me, telling me that my son and daughter-in-law had joined ULFA (I)," Sanmon Neog told local media.
"I request Paresh Baruah, if possible, to please send them back. They have a young daughter who needs her parents," he added.
Earlier, a youth was arrested by the troops of the Assam Rifles stationed at Nagaland on Friday after it had been alleged that the accused individual was allegedly on his way to join the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).
According to reports, the Assam rifles arrested the young lad, identified as Munindra Das Narayan, in Mon district of Nagaland on May 3.
The Assam Rifles handed over the custody of the youth to the Charaideo Police after prevailing in preventing him from joining the ULFA.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this year, an employee of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati reportedly joined the banned militant organization United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), the Paresh Baruah-led faction.
