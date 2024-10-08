Assam Court Sentences 13 To Life Imprisonment in Dhubri's 1996 Triple Murder Case

DHUBRI: In a landmark verdict, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bilasipara has sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a triple murder case dating back to 1996.

The heinous crime was committed way back on December 23, 1996 when three individuals – Sayed Ali, Moynal Hoque, and Asur Uddin were mercilessly killed in the Boalkamri area while they attempted to save Majid Ali from an attack by the accused.

The judge found Abbas Ali, Ali Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Younus Ali, Insaf Ali, Naushad Ali, Sahid Ali, Golap Nabi, Hazrat Ali, Alam Sheikh, Moslem Uddin, Khaybar Ali, and Sadek Ali guilty under Sections 149, 302, and 326 of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine on each convict.