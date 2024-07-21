Udalguri Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2022 Murder in Garuajhar

Tangla: The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Udalguri, has sentenced one to rigorous imprisonment for life in a case related to the murder of a youth in Garuajhar in Paneri of Udalguri district way back in 2022. The District and Sessions Judge of Udalguri, N. Senabaya Deori, pronounced the verdict on July 16 convicting Sonu Pahariya to rigorous imprisonment for life and additionally imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence under Section 302 of the IPC. The convict allegedly hacked one Malu Pahariya to death with an axe. The deceased’s wife later lodged an FIR with Paneri police, narrating the incident, and police after an investigation, registered the case vide Paneri PS case no. 12/2022 under Section 302 of the IPC and charged the accused.

