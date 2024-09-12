Former All Assam Students’ Union leader Enamul Haque passes away

DHUBRI: An All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader of 90s, Enamul Haque passed away in Dhubri Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 55. He has left behind his wife, a son and a host of well wishers.

According to family members, he was admitted to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital after it was discovered that he was bleeding heavily from his mouth and nose. He fought the bleeding for more than a day before passing away. Haque was state AASU chief organising secretary. He served Dhubri district student body as secretary in 1990 and became president in 1994.

He was also convener of International Border Co-ordination Committee of the state student body and penned three books - Neelkantha, Asamat Bharat-Bangladesh Simantar Dastabej and Asamar Prabajan Aru Bhumi Niti. Haque was a practicing lawyer in Dhubri Court. His zanaza was performed in the Jhagrarpar Madrassa Graveyard located at the outskirts of Dhubri town on Wednesday afternoon.

