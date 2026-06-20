Assam: CRPF IG conducts biennial inspection of 175 Battalion in Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Kavita Jalan, IPS, Inspector General of the North Eastern Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Shillong, conducted the biennial inspection of the 175 Battalion CRPF at Rani in Assam from June 18 to 19, along with two companies of the battalion.

On her arrival at the battalion headquarters, the inspector general received a ceremonial guard of honour before reviewing various aspects related to operational preparedness, administrative efficiency, and personnel welfare. She assessed the battalion's operational capabilities, maintenance of arms and equipment, training standards of personnel, administrative records, and financial management systems.

During the inspection, Jalan also visited soldiers' accommodation facilities, medical units, and the battalion mess. She expressed satisfaction with the quality of facilities and overall standards being maintained within the unit.

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