Assam CRPF jawan Mahendra Laskar Killed in Jharkhand IED blast

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a devastating IED blast in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa range on Friday night claimed the life of an Assam-based CRPF jawan, Mahendra Laskar. Laskar, a Head Constable with the 60th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was part of a patrol team that came under attack around 11-12 pm.

According to reports, the IED blast occurred while Laskar’s team was on patrol duty in the dense forests of the Chaibasa range. Laskar, a resident of Kunwariati village in Kampur, Nagaon district, was declared dead at the spot. Other jawans accompanying him were injured in the blast.

The news of Laskar’s death sent shockwaves across his village and the entire Kampur region. His family, including his mother, wife, and children, were overwhelmed with grief upon receiving the news.

Laskar had reportedly informed his wife about a similar IED blast in the area just a day before his death. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in his village on Sunday morning.

Prominent leaders, including local MLA Barhampur LAC, Jitu Goswami and Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the brave jawan.

Also Read: CRPF Patrols Near Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Guwahati Home as Anger Intensifies

Also Watch: